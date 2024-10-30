WD Rutherford LLC Buys 1,095 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 16.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $359.25 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $258.33 and a 52 week high of $374.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.84. The firm has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

