WD Rutherford LLC Acquires 13,249 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after buying an additional 4,107,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after buying an additional 65,476 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 235,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GEHC shares. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average is $83.39. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

