Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $228.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from $213.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WM. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.28.

NYSE WM traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $215.79. 750,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,212. The company has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.67. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $162.03 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

