WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 732 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.76. 927,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,763. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.58 and a one year high of $99.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

