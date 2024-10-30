WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,877 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.5 %

FIS stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $90.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $91.28.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

