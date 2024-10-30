WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,293 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $24,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 170,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $703,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $5,351,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $288.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.27.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQV stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.38. The company had a trading volume of 276,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

