WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 2,681 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.57. The company had a trading volume of 995,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,124. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

