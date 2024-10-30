WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, TNF LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

TIP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.47. The stock had a trading volume of 393,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.46 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

