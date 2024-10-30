WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $16.71 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $206.01. The stock had a trading volume of 884,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,403. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.18 and a one year high of $222.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

