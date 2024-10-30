Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Purchases A$170,825.00 in Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider David Baxby bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$34.17 ($22.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$170,825.00 ($112,384.87).
David Baxby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, David Baxby purchased 4,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$34.51 ($22.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,032.00 ($90,810.53).
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Increases Dividend
About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.