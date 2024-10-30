Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Purchases A$170,825.00 in Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider David Baxby bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$34.17 ($22.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$170,825.00 ($112,384.87).

David Baxby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, David Baxby purchased 4,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$34.51 ($22.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,032.00 ($90,810.53).

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Increases Dividend

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous Final dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.34%.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

