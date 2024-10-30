Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Takes $218,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIVB. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,233,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 204,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 164,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,999,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,735,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,579,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DIVB stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $383.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

