Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 217,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 869.9% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $534.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $522.15 and its 200 day moving average is $501.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $538.76. The stock has a market cap of $484.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

