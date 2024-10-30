Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Purchases 4,757 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.39. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.74 and a 52-week high of $59.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

