Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 60.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,125.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 236,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after buying an additional 225,973 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.