Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.0 days.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87.

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

About Wacker Neuson

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.