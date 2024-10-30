Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

