Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.0 days.
Wacker Neuson Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87.
About Wacker Neuson
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wacker Neuson
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.