W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Increased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6,681.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 250.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 225.0% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $925.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,043.20.

NYSE GWW traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,100.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,330. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,028.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $968.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.30. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $721.99 and a 12 month high of $1,129.92.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.69 EPS for the current year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total value of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,281,004.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total value of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,281,004.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

