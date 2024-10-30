Vow (VOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $54.39 Million

Vow (VOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. Vow has a total market capitalization of $54.39 million and $410,322.78 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vow has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vow Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

