Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,685,966,000 after buying an additional 788,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,578,025,000 after acquiring an additional 626,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 968,008 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,610,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,833,981,000 after purchasing an additional 345,829 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,416,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,783,857,000 after purchasing an additional 312,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V stock opened at $281.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $515.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

View Our Latest Report on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.