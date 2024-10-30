Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned about 0.19% of Veritone worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VERI. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Veritone by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Veritone in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.
Veritone Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of Veritone stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Veritone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $139.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.30.
Veritone Company Profile
Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.
