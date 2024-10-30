Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $64.01 million and $1.67 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,604.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.87 or 0.00512189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00099209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.02 or 0.00223154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00026905 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00022922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00069949 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

