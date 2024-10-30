Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.15 and a 52 week high of $178.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.64. The company has a market cap of $123.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

