Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.62 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.