Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $238.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.02 and a 1-year high of $242.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

