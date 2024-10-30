Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $91,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,546,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $240.45. 115,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,264. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.18 and a 1-year high of $242.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

