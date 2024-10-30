Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Lessened by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,819 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 409.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 788,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,291,000 after buying an additional 633,996 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 249.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 804,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after buying an additional 574,799 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,911,000 after acquiring an additional 337,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,855.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 275,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 270,315 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock remained flat at $48.78 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 444,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,573. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

