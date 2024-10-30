Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,785 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,377,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 385,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,597. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

