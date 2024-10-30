Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Lifted by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $249.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $252.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

