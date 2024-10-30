Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Jacobsen Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Jacobsen Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 16.2% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $38,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $396.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.05 and a 200 day moving average of $366.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $263.79 and a 52-week high of $397.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

