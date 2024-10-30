Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gainplan LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,149,000 after acquiring an additional 67,127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 943,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

