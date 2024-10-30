Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Ade LLC

Ade LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 167,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 158,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,014,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 386,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,614,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,956,000 after purchasing an additional 263,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,626. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

