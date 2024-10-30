Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Trimmed by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 2.8% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $185.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.21 and its 200-day moving average is $173.62. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.99 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

