Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Holdings Raised by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned 0.22% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCRB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 776.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $354,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,612,000.

Shares of VCRB opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average is $78.36. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $79.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2756 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

