Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 1,775 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.2% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,758,830,000 after buying an additional 388,633 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,386,757,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after buying an additional 518,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $624,749,000 after buying an additional 67,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $152.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.72 and its 200 day moving average is $171.36. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

