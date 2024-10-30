Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. Analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.