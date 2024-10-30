Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $305,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $11,382,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,419 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $474.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $472.00 to $509.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

VRTX opened at $470.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.70 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $341.90 and a twelve month high of $510.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $475.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,005 shares of company stock worth $5,988,066 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

