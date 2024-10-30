Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $105,000 Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CEMEX were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,057,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,113,000 after buying an additional 4,217,562 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 15,555,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,398,000 after buying an additional 3,796,262 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,374,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 10,014,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,089,000 after buying an additional 1,117,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 2,040,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after buying an additional 978,264 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CEMEX from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.87.

CEMEX stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

