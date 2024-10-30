Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 33,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at $39,783,900.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at $39,783,900.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,615 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,089. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.