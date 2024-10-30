Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.30. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

