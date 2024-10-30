Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $97.72 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

