Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 105.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 404,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after buying an additional 30,201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

