Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,163 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Chevron by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 209,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $148.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.08. The company has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

