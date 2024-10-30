Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 66,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 227,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.05. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

