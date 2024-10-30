Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 332 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $256.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.03 and its 200 day moving average is $226.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $256.29.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

