Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 2,083 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 50,858 shares in the last quarter. Ndwm LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $178.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.54 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.79 and a 200-day moving average of $169.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.