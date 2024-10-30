United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.98 and last traded at $105.65, with a volume of 6202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.85.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,684. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USLM. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,119,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 422.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 47,444 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 958.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

