United States Cellular (USM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect United States Cellular to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United States Cellular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United States Cellular Trading Down 0.4 %

USM opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $67.84.

About United States Cellular

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Kevin R. Lowell sold 37,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,855,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

