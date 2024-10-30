United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP recently released its monthly account statement for the period ending September 30, 2024. This statement includes a detailed breakdown of the fund’s financial performance for the month. The report, presented in the form of a Statement of Income (Loss) and a Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value, is a requirement under Rule 4.22 of the Commodity Exchange Act.

In the statement, the fund reported a total income of $1,795,869 for the month of September. This income was generated from various sources, including a realized trading loss on commodity futures, an unrealized gain on the market value of commodity futures, dividend income, interest income, and ETF transaction fees. On the expenses side, the fund incurred costs such as general partner management fees, professional fees, brokerage commissions, directors’ fees and insurance, and license fees, totaling $35,343.

The net income for the month was reported at $1,760,526. The Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value indicated that the net asset value at the beginning of the month was $18,470,740. Taking into account additions and withdrawals of shares, along with the net income, the net asset value at the end of September was $20,192,875, with a net asset value per share of $7.92 based on 2,550,000 shares outstanding.

Stuart P. Crumbaugh, the Chief Financial Officer of United States Commodity Funds LLC, expressed that the information presented in the account statement is accurate and complete as per Rule 4.22(h) under the Commodity Exchange Act. The detailed account statement can be accessed on the company’s website at www.uscfinvestments.com.

This Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission provides an overview of the fund’s financial performance and compliance with regulatory requirements for the specified period. It serves to keep investors informed about the fund’s operations and financial standing.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund’s 8K filing here.

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

