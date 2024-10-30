United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UMC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. 8,396,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,012,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 90.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Articles

