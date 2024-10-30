United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Short Interest Update

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

United Homes Group Trading Down 5.8 %

UHGWW stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. United Homes Group has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

