Unisync (TSE:UNI) Shares Up 2.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.49. 5,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 4,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.25. The firm has a market cap of C$28.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

